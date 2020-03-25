Private visitation services will be held at a later date for Mrs. William Mamalakis, the former Shannon René Dekerlegand, age 48, who passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Mrs. Mamalakis was a native of Leonville and a resident of San Antonio, TX for the past seventeen years. She was employed as a full time school teacher at Northwest High School and when she later moved to Texas, became a part time teacher. Shannon loved cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her husband of twenty-seven years, William "Bill" Mamalakis of San Antonio, TX; two sons, Dallas Mamalakis and John Mamalakis both of San Antonio, TX; her father, Eddie Dekerlegand of Arnaudville; and one brother, Joel Dekerlegand and his wife, Mona, of Leonville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Taylor Dekerlegand. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020