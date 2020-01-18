Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharen Cunningham. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church 130 N. Richlieu Circle View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass for Sharen Cunningham, age 65, was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N. Richlieu Circle with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant. Inurnment followed at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at the church. A native and resident of New Iberia, Sharen enjoyed drinking Coca Cola and loved her cats. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her LSU and Saints football, spending time with family and shopping. She was a huge Reba fan, watching old black and white movies and drinking her Crown Royal. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark A. Cunningham of New Iberia; daughters, Ann Duplantis and husband Steven of New Iberia and Nicole Harmon and husband Jeremy of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Alex and spouse Shelby and Ashton Duplantis, Alexis and Shea Cunningham and Landon Harmon; two great-grandchildren, Cain and Carter Duplantis; mother, Dot Oubre of New Iberia; brother, Gerald Oubre and wife Jeanie of New Iberia; two sisters, Sheila Blanchard and husband Robert of Eunice and Debbie Oubre of New Iberia; God-child, Joshua Oubre and wife Jennifer of Jackson, MS and Yvette Broussard Booker of Ville Platte and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie G. Oubre. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020

