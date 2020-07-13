Sharon Benoit

Our precious Aunt Sharon gained her angel wings on July 11, 2020 at the age of 66 in Crowley, Louisiana. Our lives are forever changed, and the heavens will forever shine brighter. "Miss Sharon", as she was often referred to, was born to Sama and Jeanne Hebert Benoit on December 23, 1953. She was a twin, and her sister, Karen, was stillborn. After graduating from McNeese State University, she went on to teach for thirty-three and half years at North Crowley Elementary School. Her love of educating young minds soon became her signature. After working with the school district, it became time for her to hang up her teaching duties and retire, or so others thought. Sharon founded Benoit's Brain Barn in 2009, which became Benoits' Bayou Academy in 2015. Sharon was the first person in the history of Louisiana to start a home school and eventually be accredited from the Louisiana Board of Education! Her passion for teaching was equaled only by her devotion to her kids, which was lovingly reciprocated by the thousands of students blessed enough to have crossed her path. Sharon believed that if someone gave you something and they took it away, then it really wasn't yours. Knowledge, which she imparted with greatness, cannot be taken away. In that light, the gift of knowledge she gave is truly a gift to be treasured and remain untouched. Aunt Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Sama Benoit and mother, Jeanne Hebert Benoit, twin sister Karen, and great nephew John Ashton Hebert. Sharon is survived by her brother John Edmund Hebert of Deer Park, Texas and his wife Jennie. Nephews, John Eric "Bear" Hebert and wife Becky, Jeffery Paul "Lil Bear" Hebert and girlfriend Renee, Samuel David Cart and wife Dana, Christopher Alan Hebert and wife Dora, Danny Williford and wife Kim, David Williford and wife Misty. Nieces, Pamela Callaway and fiance Harry, Kristin Williford and boyfriend Anthony. Great nieces and nephews, Colby and wife Hailey, Matthew and wife Amy, Jeffery and wife Veronica, Hunter, Bo, Heather and fiance Jacob, Patricia and husband Kevin, Paige, and several great, great nieces and nephews. We also want to mention her faithful 4 legged companion, Sophie Grace, who provided her with comfort for the last years of her life. There will be a viewing held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N Ave F, Crowley, LA 70526, on Tuesday, July 14th from 10 am to 10 pm, with a rosary said at 6:30 pm. A mass will be held Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crowley at 11 am, burial at Johnson Hanks Cemetery to follow. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric "Bear" Hebert, Jeff "Lil' Bear" Hebert, Chris Hebert, Sam Cart, Hunter Hebert, Bo Callaway, Jeffery Hebert, Edward Soileau, Britt Istre, Blaze Lantier, and Landon Leger. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present students of Benoit's Brain Barn and Benoit's Bayou Academy. Sharon's family wishes to publicly give a true and heartfelt "THANK YOU" to all of the people in this community that have helped her over the years by going way over and above just being neighborly. Even though she had mobility issues, her needs were always met. The love and support she received is truly indicative of the life she led (Luke 6:38). She will be dearly missed by many, and for a long time! THANK YOU and May God Bless all who read this message so that even in her passing her spirit will continue to bless those who live on this earthly plane! Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

