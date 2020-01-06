Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Broussard Landry. View Sign Service Information Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette 1417 E. Simcoe St. Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-2305 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Broussard Landry will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, LA. Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery following the funeral mass. After a courageous 10 year battle with cancer, Sharon Broussard Landry, age 68, departed this life for her eternal home on Thursday evening, January 2, 2020. She transitioned in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her husband of 44 years and their children. Sharon was born in Lafayette, LA on January 18, 1951 to the late John Howard Broussard and Lillie Mae Arceneaux Broussard. She was the second of five children born to this union. On July 5, 1975, she married the love of her life, Terry C. Landry, Sr. To this union, three children were born: Shauna, Terry, Jr. and Tory. Not only was she a faithful and devoted wife and mother, Sharon was also instrumental in nurturing and fostering her children throughout their education, while supporting her husband in his career endeavors. This love and support from Sharon set the foundation for much of the successes of her family. Sharon was educated at George Washington Carver High School in Sunset, LA; and upon graduation, attended Xavier University and the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), currently the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette). She spent 32 years at BellSouth and AT&T Telephone Companies, and upon retirement, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations from UL Lafayette. In Sharon's second career, her passion for service was a perfect fit for her positions as Director of Volunteer Services and Volunteer Coordinator with Lafayette Community Healthcare Clinic and Big Brothers /Big Sisters of Acadiana. Sharon was a devout and faithful Catholic and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for the past 44 years. She was a very loving and naturally caring person who never met a stranger. She often displayed her love by cooking, entertaining and spending time with her family and friends, whom she adopted as family. She held membership in many civic and social organizations during her years of retirement. Her love of the community extended to her membership with the Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Sharon leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 44 years, Terry C. Landry, Sr.; three children: Shauna Terrell Landry (Kenneth Morris, fiancé) of Scott, LA; Terry C. Landry Jr. (Valencia) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Tory John-Lennis Landry (Tressa) of Auburn, AL.; five grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Kierstyn, Langston, Beau, Brynnon Landry, and her newest born grandchild who she "hugged" on his way into this world; three sisters: Gwenette B. Lister (Jarvis), Phyllis Broussard, and Sibera Broussard; six sisters-in-law: Sandra Miller Broussard (her childhood friend who married her only brother), Rose Marie L. Joseph, Brenda L. Chretien (Eddie), Dianne L. Freeman, Eva Lewis, and Doris Landry; and three brothers-in-law: Richard Landry, Sr. (Faye), Herman Thibodeaux, and Michael Landry (Pamela); and special aunt, Barbara Desselle Broussard of Sunset, LA. Also, mourning her loss are a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Howard and Lillie Mae Arceneaux Broussard; her brother, John Gerald Broussard; and three brothers-in-law. Active Pall Bearers will be Howard Gerard Broussard, John Shannon Broussard, John Shannon Broussard II, Austyn Broussard, Eddie Chretien, Jr., and Kenneth Morris. 