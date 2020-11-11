A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sharon L. Morgan, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet as Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Family requests visitation to begin on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. until closing at 8:30 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Sharon L. Morgan was born in New Iberia on August 23, 1941, to Armand and Eve Broussard Lissard and was a lifelong resident of Loreauville. Sharon L. Morgan passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 9:13 p.m. at her daughter's residence in Lafayette. Sharon Morgan began her teaching career prior to marriage as Ms. Lissard at Mt. Carmel Academy under Sr. Rose Marie O'Carm. She later taught in a Catholic school in Massachusetts until her husband, Robert Morgan, was transferred to Germany. Upon their return to the states, Mrs. Morgan resumed teaching 4th grade at Mt. Carmel. She was a devoted Catholic School teacher for 42 years. Upon the closure of Mt. Carmel, she continued teaching at Catholic High until her retirement. Mrs. Morgan loved every minute of being an educator and influencing so many young lives. She has been referred to as "One of Mt. Carmel's Gem's and a dynamic teacher". She has inspired so many of her former students to follow in her footsteps as a Catholic Educator. Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 Robert R. Morgan; 3 daughters, Bobette M. Lutz of Covington, Cherie M. Quiring (Brian) of Lafayette, Chrissy M. Ducote (Wes) of Lafayette; grandchildren, Chase Gourgues, Cody Gourgues, Meaghon Breanna Alexandrenko (Derek), Rob Quiring, David Quiring, Maria Quiring, Jacques Ducote, Pierre Ducote; 3 great-grandchildren, and Fur Baby Charli. Serving as Pallbearers Chase Gourgues, Cody Gourgues, Rob Quiring, David Quiring, Bill Loyd, and Kenny Loyd. Honorary Pallbearers are Jacques Ducoute, Wes Ducoute, and Brian Quiring. Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her parents, Armand and Eve Broussard Lissard, and son-in-law, Jon Lutz. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel PO Box 1160 Lacombe, La 70445-1160. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our Mom's wonderful caregivers: Janet Wright, and Sue McCall, NSI Palliative Care and NSI Hospice as well as family and friends for the love and support to us during this difficult time. Our Mom was one of a kind and will be missed dearly. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. The family wishes to express their understanding to those who are unable to attend especially due to the current COVID pandemic crises. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
