Mrs. Shawnee Patout resided in New Iberia, Louisiana. Funeral services and a Catholic Mass were held on October 30, 2019, officiated by Father Keith Landry. A native of Zwolle, Louisiana and a resident of New Iberia, Louisiana, she passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Mrs. Patout was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was passionate about her flowers and birds, and was a talented decoupage artist as well as an expert in crewel embroidery. She became an excellent Cajun cook and her preparations were enjoyed by family and friends. Mrs. Patout cherished her close friendships with her sisters-in-law, high school friends and many more. Mrs. Patout is survived by her five children, George Patout, Jr., of Shreveport, La., Debbie Patout Bryant, Glen Patout, Patricia Patout Foremen , and husband, Perry Segura Jr., and Timothy Patout, all of New Iberia, La.; grandchildren, Mandie Patout Romero and husband Raymond Romero, of Lafayette, La., Sandy Patout of Broussard, La., Max Patout of New Iberia, La., Rebecca Bryant of New Orleans, La., Laurie Segura Hebert and husband Michael Hebert of Baton Rouge, La., Perry Segura, III and Rachael Patout Steward, both of Baton Rouge, La.; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Vines Wiley; her father, Hilliard Wiley; brother, Hughes Wiley, married to Lanelle Wiley, also deceased; and her husband, George Hypolite Patout. The family would like to thank friends and those who lovingly took care of her. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. was in charge of all arrangements.

