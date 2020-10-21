Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Scott for Sheilah Dian Turner Resweber who died peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness. Entombment will follow in the Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Formerly a long-time resident of Florence, MS, Sheilah had recently relocated back home to Scott. Sheilah was born June 1, 1947 in Mineola, TX to Jim and Pearl Turner, and moved to Louisiana when her father's job brought their family to South Louisiana's Acadiana region. Upon graduation from Northside High School in Lafayette, she spent her early career with a handful of companies in the Lafayette area, most notably with Union Texas Petroleum. After marrying Dr. Paul A. Resweber in December, 1983, she became his veterinary assistant and office manager for Resweber Veterinary Hospital in Scott. She became a full-time homemaker when Paul's subsequent job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety & Inspection Service transferred the couple first to Coushatta, LA; and then to Lawrence, KS and Springdale, AR; and finally to the Jackson, MS area. Each new house quickly became a warm and welcoming home with Sheilah's special touch, and they enjoyed entertaining family and friends at each stop along the way. Guests in their home were assured of delicious meals cooked by Sheilah; no one left their home hungry. Sheilah was a Charter Member of Catholic Daughters Court #2321, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott. As part of each relocation for Paul's career, Sheilah made new life-long friends at each stop along the way, where she consistently joined the local Church Women's Clubs, and was even the lay liturgical leader at the Church in Coushatta. Sheilah loved and collected dolls, Christmas villages and other decorative Hallmark items, carefully choosing and displaying each throughout her home. She delighted in the beauty of each and every one of her collectibles! Sheilah is survived by her husband, Dr. Paul A. Resweber; her sister, Anita T. Yancey of Grenada, MS; sister-in-law Henrietta R. Hilbun and husband Joel Hilbun of Scott, LA; brothers-in-law Milton Resweber, Lou Resweber and wife Michelle of Scott, LA, and Dr. Peter Resweber of Lafayette, LA; nieces and nephews Gina Noris and her husband Mikey of Grenada, MS; Mark Yancey of Blytheville, AR; David Hilbun, Michael Hilbun and Kevin Hilbun of Scott, LA; Nicole R. Chase and husband John Chase of Deer Park, TX; Cpt. Andrew Resweber and wife Dr. Erin Resweber of Grafenwohr, Germany; and William Resweber and wife Megan of Rowlett, TX. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews, countless dear friends who are thought of as family, and five (now grown) children whom she lovingly tended to when she ran an in-home day care. Sheilah was pre-deceased by her parents, Jim Junior Turner and Pearl M. Turner, and her brother-in-law, Larry Yancey. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sheilah's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Dr., Lafayette, LA. 70501. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store