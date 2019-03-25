|
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 2:30 pm at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Shelton James Charpentier, 74, who passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, March 28th from 1:30 pm until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, March 28th at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate. Shelton was born May 7, 1944, in Adeline, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, LA and attended USL, now UL-Lafayette, where he pursued three years of study in chemical engineering. A proud veteran, Shelton served in active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in San Diego during 1971. He truly loved the area and as a young man always dreamed of taking his bride to visit there one day. A car enthusiast, Shelton especially liked to work on old cars, particularly Oldsmobiles. One day while washing his own Oldsmobile, he met THE most beautiful girl at the car wash, there washing HER Oldsmobile! From that moment on they dated, and he married the love of his life in 1976, Deanna "Dee" Monteaux. Shelton and Dee were blessed with 43 years of marriage and would have been married 44 years in July 2019. Shelton worked for Cabot Co., a carbon black plant, as a chemical lab technician for over twenty years until his retirement in 1987. He was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. In his spare time, Shelton enjoyed electronics and repairing televisions, watching sports, was an avid bird watcher and loved country music, especially his favorite singer - Hank Williams. Shelton was a true adventurer at heart; one just had to say the word 'go' and he was ready to travel. "Your life was a blessing; your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." - Your loving wife, Dee. He will be missed by all who knew him. Shelton is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Deanna "Dee" Monteaux Charpentier, of Lafayette; three brothers, J.C. Charpentier of New Iberia, Hillary Charpentier and his wife Rose Marie, of Franklin and Marshall Charpentier of Victoria, TX; two sisters, Betty Kern and her husband Kenneth and Earline Dupre, both of Jeanerette and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elle and Venida Marie Bourque Charpentier; his son, Chad Joseph Charpentier; two brothers, Leroy J. and Shanley Charpentier and a sister, Marguerite Daigle. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Cornerstone Village South and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Shelton and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shelton's name to the at alzfdn.org or Hospice of Acadiana at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, LA, 70506, 337-981-7098.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
