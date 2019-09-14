Memorial Services celebrating the life of Shelton Jude LeBlanc will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Jules Catholic Church, 116 St. Jules Street, Lafayette, LA. The Holy Mass will begin at 1PM celebrated by Rev. Fr. Dan Edwards. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. Shelton was born on November 24, 1945 in Abbeville, LA to Gaston and Alice Joyce LeBlanc. He was a graduate of the Class of 1964 from Our Lady of Fatima School and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana before entering the United States Marine Corps. Shelton served in Vietnam and was a proud Veteran. Shelton had a beautiful heart, was the life of the party, and never met a stranger. He loved to dance, especially with his twin sister, Sherran, fish, and always up for a good game of cards. He is survived by his two children Alyx and Justin Jude LeBlanc; two sisters, Deborah Champagne (Terry) and Joyce Prince (Bobby), and a host of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, cousins and great friends. Shelton is preceded in death by his parents Gaston and Joyce LeBlanc and his twin sister, Sherran LeBlanc Cline, whom he adored. A special thanks to his dear friend, Garry Glass and his nephew, Brett Champagne! Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Shelton LeBlanc by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Shelton LeBlanc and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019