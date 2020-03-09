Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Aucoin Ledoux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. memorial service in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Sherry Ledoux, age 77, the former Sherry Ann Aucoin, who passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Landry Cemetery. Deacon Dwayne Joubert, of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Ledoux was a native of Ville Platte and a resident of Opelousas. She was employed as a receptionist for Ken's Thrifty Way for 10 years, where she was loved by the staff and customers alike. A faithful catholic, Mrs. Sherry was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and found no greater joy than spending time with them. She enjoyed needlework and sewing. Mrs. Sherry also enjoyed reading very much and would often share books and discuss them regularly with her husband, Mr. Oland. Survivors include her son, David Ledoux and his wife, Heidi, of Opelousas; two daughters, Christine Ledoux of New Orleans and Sammye Ledoux Roberie and her husband, Mike, of Opelousas; her sister, Linda Nell Nelson and her husband, Bob, of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Lance Ardoin and his wife, Elaine, Cody Sebastien, Clark Ledoux, Kyle Fisher, Kelsey Fisher, Page Ledoux and Katherine Fisher, all of Opelousas; and six great-grandchildren, Karter, Kamille, Collins, Morgan, Rhett and Everett. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Oland Ledoux, who passed almost exactly a year before her; her parents, Zenon Aucoin and the former Lita Brunette; and her brother, Whitney Aucoin. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at



