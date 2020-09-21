A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sherry Treadway Dunn, 64, who passed away Sunday, September 20th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, September 23rd from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and resumes Thursday, September 24th at 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Dr. Steve Horn, Executive Director for Louisiana Baptists, will officiate. Sherry was born on August 24, 1956, in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She retired from the Lafayette Parish School Board after teaching for 16 years at Edgar Martin Middle School. Sherry enjoyed flower gardening and making arts and crafts. She loved to travel across the United States, especially to the mountains. Most of all, Sherry cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, David C. Dunn; two sons, Christopher Dunn and his fiancée, Emily Mathies and Steven Dunn and his wife, Kelly, all of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Taylor Ann Dunn, Evelyn Michelle Dunn and James Thomas Dunn and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland "Jim" James and Irene Bates Treadway. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
