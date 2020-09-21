1/1
Sherry Treadway Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sherry Treadway Dunn, 64, who passed away Sunday, September 20th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, September 23rd from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and resumes Thursday, September 24th at 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Dr. Steve Horn, Executive Director for Louisiana Baptists, will officiate. Sherry was born on August 24, 1956, in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She retired from the Lafayette Parish School Board after teaching for 16 years at Edgar Martin Middle School. Sherry enjoyed flower gardening and making arts and crafts. She loved to travel across the United States, especially to the mountains. Most of all, Sherry cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, David C. Dunn; two sons, Christopher Dunn and his fiancée, Emily Mathies and Steven Dunn and his wife, Kelly, all of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Taylor Ann Dunn, Evelyn Michelle Dunn and James Thomas Dunn and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland "Jim" James and Irene Bates Treadway. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved