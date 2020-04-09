Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Stelmaszewski) Fitch. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Fitch of Lafayette, LA passed away on April 7, 2020, one week before her 85th birthday. She was born to Lottie and Carl Stelmaszewski on April 18th, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI. She married Richard A. (Dick) Fitch on September 4th, 1959. They lived a loving 61 years together. Shirley and Dick lived in Tulsa, OK; Houston, TX; and Metairie, Covington, Mandeville and Lafayette, LA. They have 3 children. They had a rich and full life together with many fun-filled activities including tennis, international travel with friends, beach and ski vacations with family, and trips with their grandchildren to national parks. Throughout the years, they enjoyed many milestones with celebrants including Father Bill Crumley and Father Harold Trahan. They were surrounded by good friends, loving family, and the blessings of true partnership. Shirley, or "Nanny" as she was affectionately known, was a woman of strong Catholic faith. She valued family and integrity and lived her life with ease and grace, whether she was cooking a new recipe or planning an event with her grandkids. She was an expert on many things: grammar, etiquette, and how to approach any task – from writing the perfect thank you note to hosting a dinner party. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers (Charles, Leonard and Alan), and a great aunt and uncle (Agnes and Wallie Werr). She is survived by her husband, her children Dr. Starla Fitch Vandewater (Dr. Chris), Kevin Meredith Fitch (Bridget), and Kimberly Ann Fitch McLain (Arthur Craig Wagley). She is also survived by grandchildren Micah Broussard (and mother Vonda Broussard), Alex Fitch, Taylor Fitch, Caroline Fitch, Matthew McLain (Randi Skilton), Brandon McLain (Alison Eagen), and Christian McLain (Camille Guilbeau), and one great-grandchild, Charli Rose McLain. There will be a limited viewing at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Contact the funeral home for details or the family can be reached at Kevin 337-852-6633 or Kim 337-255-7779. A Celebration of Life is anticipated in the future. Personal condolences may be sent to the Fitch family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements.

