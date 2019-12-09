Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Lalonde Olivier. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville for Shirley Ann Lalonde Olivier, age 83, who passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Olivier was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her dog, les Racines. Survivors include three sons, Burton Paul Olivier, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Carencro, Carl Lee Olivier and his wife, Carolanne, of Carencro and Glenn Joseph Olivier and his wife, Nicole, of Arnaudville; three daughters, Darlene Angelle and her husband, Kenneth, of Cecilia, Janie Zerangue and her husband, Ted, of Leonville and Sandra Olivier of Arnaudville; eighteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Olivier, Sr.; one daughter, Connie Allemond and her husband, Mervin; her parents, George Lalonde and the former Madeline Babineaux; and three brothers, Claude, Andrew and John Lalonde. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Sandra Olivier, Glenn Olivier, Michael Olivier, Aaron Olivier, Shannon Zerangue and Chris Olivier.

