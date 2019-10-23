Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Seaux Rowland. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Shirley Ann Seaux Rowland, 70, who passed away Thursday, October 17th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, October 25th from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Shirley was born March 14, 1949, in Port Allen and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Shirley worked as a server in the food service industry for over forty years. Active in her community, she committed much of her time to help and support of the blind and agencies dedicated to those services. Shirley was an avid Acey Deucy player and enjoyed cooking for her loved ones. A loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Constance Louviere and her husband Tony, of Broussard and Tasha Stafford, of Rayne; two sons, Frederick Laurents, II, of Duson and John Wayne Laurents, of Carencro; one sister, Mathilda Fisher and her husband Vernon, of Plaisance; three brothers, George Seaux and his wife Marcella, of Duson, John Seaux and his wife Sue, of Duson and Wilbert "Bill" Seaux, Jr. and his wife Sue, of Lafayette; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Shirley's family reached beyond any limits and she had unlimited informal adopted children in her life. There was no greater joy for her than to be with those she cherished, and she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Lillie Azalea Savoy Seaux; four sisters, Margaret Dew, Martha Bertrand, Frieda Seaux and Nessie Seaux; and five brothers, Joseph "Jr." Seaux, Urius Seaux, Michael Seaux, Norris Seaux, and Lionel Seaux. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Shirley Ann Seaux Rowland, 70, who passed away Thursday, October 17th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, October 25th from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Shirley was born March 14, 1949, in Port Allen and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Shirley worked as a server in the food service industry for over forty years. Active in her community, she committed much of her time to help and support of the blind and agencies dedicated to those services. Shirley was an avid Acey Deucy player and enjoyed cooking for her loved ones. A loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Constance Louviere and her husband Tony, of Broussard and Tasha Stafford, of Rayne; two sons, Frederick Laurents, II, of Duson and John Wayne Laurents, of Carencro; one sister, Mathilda Fisher and her husband Vernon, of Plaisance; three brothers, George Seaux and his wife Marcella, of Duson, John Seaux and his wife Sue, of Duson and Wilbert "Bill" Seaux, Jr. and his wife Sue, of Lafayette; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Shirley's family reached beyond any limits and she had unlimited informal adopted children in her life. There was no greater joy for her than to be with those she cherished, and she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Lillie Azalea Savoy Seaux; four sisters, Margaret Dew, Martha Bertrand, Frieda Seaux and Nessie Seaux; and five brothers, Joseph "Jr." Seaux, Urius Seaux, Michael Seaux, Norris Seaux, and Lionel Seaux. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close