A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Shirley Ann Seaux Rowland, 70, who passed away Thursday, October 17th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, October 25th from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Shirley was born March 14, 1949, in Port Allen and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Shirley worked as a server in the food service industry for over forty years. Active in her community, she committed much of her time to help and support of the blind and agencies dedicated to those services. Shirley was an avid Acey Deucy player and enjoyed cooking for her loved ones. A loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Constance Louviere and her husband Tony, of Broussard and Tasha Stafford, of Rayne; two sons, Frederick Laurents, II, of Duson and John Wayne Laurents, of Carencro; one sister, Mathilda Fisher and her husband Vernon, of Plaisance; three brothers, George Seaux and his wife Marcella, of Duson, John Seaux and his wife Sue, of Duson and Wilbert "Bill" Seaux, Jr. and his wife Sue, of Lafayette; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Shirley's family reached beyond any limits and she had unlimited informal adopted children in her life. There was no greater joy for her than to be with those she cherished, and she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Lillie Azalea Savoy Seaux; four sisters, Margaret Dew, Martha Bertrand, Frieda Seaux and Nessie Seaux; and five brothers, Joseph "Jr." Seaux, Urius Seaux, Michael Seaux, Norris Seaux, and Lionel Seaux. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019