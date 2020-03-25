Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Dressel Istre. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Memorial service 2:00 PM Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette Send Flowers Obituary

A Private Memorial Service for Mrs. Shirley Dressel Istre, 78, will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette with Pastor Wesley Jackson officiating. A private Interment was held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A native of Loreauville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Istre died at 6:44 am on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed being with her family. She was a woman of faith who was very active in her church, having taught Sunday School; was an effective Home Bible Study Teacher; and enjoyed her hospitality ministry sending cards of encouragement. She was known as the life of the party with her great sense of humor; and enjoyed reading, shopping, and the outdoors. Mrs. Istre was also a successful local businesswoman. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Julius Paul Istre, Sr. of New Iberia; two sons, Eric Paul Istre and his wife Brenda of New Iberia and Julius "Joe" Paul Istre, Jr. and his wife Sarah of Friendswood, TX; two daughters, Selena Leger and her husband Randy of Sulphur and Shelia Smith and her husband Bill of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Johnathan Istre, Jessica Fountain, David Istre, Matthew Leger, Tyler Smith, Raegan Smith, Rebecca Istre, Thomas Istre, and Colgin Istre; and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Colgin and Edna Frioux Dressel; a daughter, Edna Marie Istre; three brothers, Dewey Dressel, Joe Dressel, and Duke Dressel; and a sister, Emmadell LeBlanc. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Paul Istre, Bill Smith, Randy Leger, Julius "Joe" Paul Istre, Jr., Johnathan Istre, Matthew Leger, and Tyler Smith.

