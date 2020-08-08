1/1
Funeral services will be conducted for Shirley G. Maturin on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm at David Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Scott Brantingham officiating the service. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family request that the visitation begins on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 4:00 pm and to continue until the time of service on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Shirley G. Maturin was born on September 9, 1931, to Odillion and Evelyn Gallier Guillot in Loreauville. Shirley Maturin, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:50 am at Iberia Manor North in New Iberia. Shirley loved her family and grandchildren more than anything and loved cooking for family gatherings. She enjoyed crocheting and working in her flower garden in her spare time. She is survived by her children; Theresa Rose of Abbeville, Karl Maturin of New Iberia, Angela LeBlanc and husband Joey of St. Martinville, Ted Broussard and wife Gayle of Erath; brothers, Richard Guillot of Panama City and Jules Curtis Guillot; grandchildren; Tonya Rose, Sean Rose, Tasha Rose, Pricilla Rose, Brittany Maturin, Jared Maturin, Karl Maturin Jr., Asia Maturin, Eric Maturin, Angela Espinoza, Jafet Espinzia, Kim Broussard, Karry Broussard, Toni Broussard; great-grandchildren; Shilia Sonnier, Emmie Idleman, Jailyn Idleman, Kelsie Idleman, Noah Guidry, Naiya Guidry, Neo Guidry, Kingston Broussard and, great-great-grandchild Braxton Davis. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Clifton Maturin; parents, Odillion and Evelyn Gallier Guillot; siblings, Lou Ann Clement, and Joseph Guillot. Serving as Pallbearers will be Joey LeBlanc, Pricilla Rose, Sean Rose, Tonya Rose, Karl Maturin, and Huffy Espinoza. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
