Shirley Harvey Sylvester, January 18, 1945 - October 2, 2020. Private Graveside services will be held for Shirley Harvey Sylvester in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Melville, LA. Rev. Allan Myers will officiate the services. Ms. Shirley passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Carrington Place of Baton Rouge at the age of 75. She was a native of Melville, LA, and moved to Baton Rouge as a young adult. Then, she traveled across the country with her husband's job. Finally, she settled in Gonzales, LA, and resided there for the past 20 years. She was retired after working several years as a receptionist at the Eye Medical Center. She enjoyed sharing her talents of cooking, baking, and sewing with her family and friends. Some of her many crafts were made by her hands and will be cherished for years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Harvey of Port Allen; three nieces, Tammy Harvey of Port Allen; Pam Kee and husband, Mike of Port Allen; and Sherry Kimball and husband, Kevin of Port Allen; and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sylvester; parents, Clyde E. Harvey and Justine Samanie Harvey; and one brother, Robert E. Harvey. Pallbearers will be Kevin Kimball, Jacob Kimball, Connor Kimball, Mike Kee, Corey Blanchard, Scott Johnson, and Alvin Mose. The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Carrington Place of Baton Rouge for the last few years of care and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their wonderful care during her final days. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Melville, 607 1st Street, Melville, LA 71353, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.