Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Boutin. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Shirley J. Boutin, 87, who passed away Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette with his family at his side. The family requests that visitation be observed in St. Pius X Catholic Church in the gathering area on Friday at 10:00 AM until time of service, with a rosary prayed at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Claire Joyce and Mary Catherine Kelty. Giftbearers will be his godchildren, Barbara Olivier and Nicole Lawless. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Connie Bonin Boutin; his sisters, Mary, Lydia, Jackie, Linda, and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloi and Alzire Bourque Boutin; his brothers, Don, Bradley, Dudley, Dalton and infant, Nolan; his sisters, Irene and Joyce. Shirley J. Boutin was born on February 4, 1932, in Lafayette, LA, and remained a long-time resident here. He worked as a supervisor for Lafayette Utilities System for 39 years until his retirement in 1993. He also worked nights and weekends at the Heymann Performing Arts Center as the lighting and sound director for many performances and dance revues. Shirley was an avid golfer and achieved a hole in one in the latter part of his golfing career. From an early age, he was a generous and humble person, always giving to his family and those in need. He was a devout Catholic and a faithful and loving husband to his wife, Connie. Although he had no children, he was a father/grandfather figure to those who loved him. Shirley was an honorable man who will be dearly missed. Pallbearers will be Donald Broussard, Andrew Vance-Broussard, Matthew Jones, Julian Kelty, Bill Joyce, and Glynn Fung. Honorary Pallbearer will be Harold Bernard. Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley Boutin's name to the Carmelite Monastery 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Boutin family to St. Joseph's Hospice, especially Candace, Patricia, and Julie, and special thanks to his caregivers, Charlotte Antia-Tezano and Erin Antia for their compassion and dedicated daily care during his illness. View the obituary and guestbook online at A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Shirley J. Boutin, 87, who passed away Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette with his family at his side. The family requests that visitation be observed in St. Pius X Catholic Church in the gathering area on Friday at 10:00 AM until time of service, with a rosary prayed at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Claire Joyce and Mary Catherine Kelty. Giftbearers will be his godchildren, Barbara Olivier and Nicole Lawless. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Connie Bonin Boutin; his sisters, Mary, Lydia, Jackie, Linda, and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloi and Alzire Bourque Boutin; his brothers, Don, Bradley, Dudley, Dalton and infant, Nolan; his sisters, Irene and Joyce. Shirley J. Boutin was born on February 4, 1932, in Lafayette, LA, and remained a long-time resident here. He worked as a supervisor for Lafayette Utilities System for 39 years until his retirement in 1993. He also worked nights and weekends at the Heymann Performing Arts Center as the lighting and sound director for many performances and dance revues. Shirley was an avid golfer and achieved a hole in one in the latter part of his golfing career. From an early age, he was a generous and humble person, always giving to his family and those in need. He was a devout Catholic and a faithful and loving husband to his wife, Connie. Although he had no children, he was a father/grandfather figure to those who loved him. Shirley was an honorable man who will be dearly missed. Pallbearers will be Donald Broussard, Andrew Vance-Broussard, Matthew Jones, Julian Kelty, Bill Joyce, and Glynn Fung. Honorary Pallbearer will be Harold Bernard. Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley Boutin's name to the Carmelite Monastery 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Boutin family to St. Joseph's Hospice, especially Candace, Patricia, and Julie, and special thanks to his caregivers, Charlotte Antia-Tezano and Erin Antia for their compassion and dedicated daily care during his illness. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close