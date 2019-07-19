Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley K. Alwert. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Memorial service 4:00 PM Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Shirley K. Alwert will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Rd., Broussard, La. Shirley passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11th, at home surrounded by loving friends and family. A resident of Terrytown, LA for over 45 years, Shirley Alwert (aka "Tootsie") was well known in the Terrytown Golden Agers world of bowling, bingo, dances, casinos and many excursions to varying venues of entertainment. Shirley was also an avid shopper and terrorized drivers in the Westbank community. Known for her unwavering desire to be on the move, family and friends will never forget her "My way or the highway" approach to always forge ahead, keeping everyone in a state of constant readiness. Shirley was born on November 22, 1933 and enjoyed 85 years of life including marriage, world wide travel, 4 wonderful children, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Shirley lost her husband of 60 years, her one and only love, John W. Alwert, Jr., on June 5, 2010 leaving an emptiness in her life that could never be replaced. Tragically, she lost her only daughter, Aline Adrienne Lerille (65 years old), on July 20, 2018 further testing the limits of her strength and human resolve. Shirley lost her parents before the age of 4 and was raised by one of her 5 sisters (Odile Bianchini) in New Orleans. Despite these tragic events, Shirley never gave up and taught all that knew her about the strength, resolve and courage needed to fight and embrace the fragile gift of life we are all blessed with. She will not be soon forgotten and will be forever missed. She is survived by 3 sons, John Alwert, III (Kathie), Armound Alwert (Lisa), and Mike Alwert, Sr., many nieces, nephews and cousins. Our deepest love and appreciation to the sitters who treated Shirley with love and dignity for the past 11 months… Our lives are enriched by your tenderness and unwavering support during difficult times. Bethany, Jenice, Phyllis, Sherry and Momma Janna, you are our heroes. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 19 to July 20, 2019 