Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at a 3:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Shirley Bergeron, age 87, the former Shirley Landry, who passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas following a lengthy battle with dementia. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mrs. Shirley Landry Bergeron was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. She was born on July 22, 1933 to loving parents Octave and Elena Landry. She married at a young age to Jesse Bergeron, and they were married 66 years when he went to be with the Lord in 2014. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and had a deep love and abiding faith in her Savior Jesus Christ. Shirley was a humble and gentle soul. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was kind to everyone and everything. She never had an ill word to say, always finding the good in mankind. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved sewing, having worked many hours on her daughter's wedding dress, and enjoyed gardening and generously shared what she grew in her garden. She took in injured strays and lovingly nursed them back to health. Shirley worked at Brinkhaus Pharmacy in Sunset for several years before retiring to care for her ill mother. Previously she was also employed with Betty's Clothing Store in Sunset, the Dollar Store and JC Penney in Lafayette. Survivors include her daughter, Lynda and her husband, Teddy Cormier of The Woodlands, TX; her son, Garrett and his fiancee', Penni Vasseur, of Breaux Bridge; her loving grandchildren, Tiffany and Scott Geminden of Spring, TX, Heather and Mickey McKinion of Mobile, AL, Brandon Cormier of Conroe,TX, Rachel and Eugene Moore of Harrisburg, NC, Ashley Bergeron and fiance', Chase Richard, of Arnaudville, Jestin and Corina Bergeron of Arizona and Michael Bergeron of Baton Rouge; her great grandchildren, Parker, Pierce and Peyton Geminden, Tyler, Zachary, Maddox and Cole McKinion, Rory, Logan and Elena Moore, and Luke Benoit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Bergeron; her parents, Octave and Elena Landry; and an infant sister, Georgie, who died at birth. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Garrett and Michael Bergeron, Tyler McKinion, Parker and Pierce Geminden. A heartfelt thank you to Jeanette Cloud who regularly visited with "Mrs. Bergeron" and made sure all her needs were met. You were a second daughter to her. And last, but certainly not least, Josephine Savoy, who cared for "Mrs. Shirley" at Senior Village Nursing Home like she was her own mother. There aren't enough words to express our gratitude and our love. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
