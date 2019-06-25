Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Mae Suire Cormier. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Shirley Mae Suire Cormier, 87, who passed away Tuesday, June 25th at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, June 27th from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and resumes Friday, June 28th at 8:00 am until the time of the service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. The first reading will be read by Christy Cormier Soileau and the second reading will be read by Tina Granger Hill. Songs for the service will be "Be Not Afraid" and "I Can Only Imagine". A rosary will be recited by Deacon Cody Miller on Thursday, June 27th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Deacon Art Bakeler will officiate. Shirley was born January 17, 1932, in Delcambre and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was a wonderful mother of six children, known as an awesome cook and had "the best gumbo around". Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends for the holidays. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. Shirley is survived by three sons, Wilmer Cormier and his wife, Margaret of Youngsville, Ronnie Cormier and his wife, Joetta of Albuquerque, NM and Jessie Cormier and his wife, Kim of Milton; three daughters, Maudry Granger of Duson, Sandra Granger and her husband, Donald of Milton and Susan Sellers and her husband, Joseph of Milton; her stepsister, Joan Landry of Lafayette; seven granddaughters; five grandsons; eleven great-granddaughters; twelve great-grandsons and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Cormier; her parents, Frank and Marie LeBlanc Sellers; two stepbrothers, Larry and Rudy Sellers and her son-in-law, James Lee Granger. Pallbearers will be Wilmer Cormier, Donald Granger, Jessie Cormier, Jason Granger, Ronnie Cormier, Chad Cormier and Joshua Sellers.Honorary Bearers are Joseph Cormier, John Wesley Granger and her twelve great-grandsons. The family wishes to thank the staffs of The Carpenter House in Lafayette, St. Joseph Hospice and Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the compassionate care given to Shirley and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to The Carpenter House in Lafayette, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-541-6400. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Shirley Mae Suire Cormier, 87, who passed away Tuesday, June 25th at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, June 27th from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and resumes Friday, June 28th at 8:00 am until the time of the service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. The first reading will be read by Christy Cormier Soileau and the second reading will be read by Tina Granger Hill. Songs for the service will be "Be Not Afraid" and "I Can Only Imagine". A rosary will be recited by Deacon Cody Miller on Thursday, June 27th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Deacon Art Bakeler will officiate. Shirley was born January 17, 1932, in Delcambre and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was a wonderful mother of six children, known as an awesome cook and had "the best gumbo around". Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends for the holidays. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. Shirley is survived by three sons, Wilmer Cormier and his wife, Margaret of Youngsville, Ronnie Cormier and his wife, Joetta of Albuquerque, NM and Jessie Cormier and his wife, Kim of Milton; three daughters, Maudry Granger of Duson, Sandra Granger and her husband, Donald of Milton and Susan Sellers and her husband, Joseph of Milton; her stepsister, Joan Landry of Lafayette; seven granddaughters; five grandsons; eleven great-granddaughters; twelve great-grandsons and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Cormier; her parents, Frank and Marie LeBlanc Sellers; two stepbrothers, Larry and Rudy Sellers and her son-in-law, James Lee Granger. Pallbearers will be Wilmer Cormier, Donald Granger, Jessie Cormier, Jason Granger, Ronnie Cormier, Chad Cormier and Joshua Sellers.Honorary Bearers are Joseph Cormier, John Wesley Granger and her twelve great-grandsons. The family wishes to thank the staffs of The Carpenter House in Lafayette, St. Joseph Hospice and Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the compassionate care given to Shirley and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to The Carpenter House in Lafayette, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-541-6400. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 25 to June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close