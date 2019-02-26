Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Rose Clark. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Delhomme Funeral Home Chapel - Scott for Shirley Rose Clark, 81, who passed away on February 25, 2019. Burial will take place in St. Basil Mausoleum - Judice. Shirley, a resident of Judice, was the daughter of the late Victor Boudreaux and the former Eva Turpin. She is survived by her husband, Presley Clark; two sons, Terry Clark and wife, Debbie; and Kerwin Clark and wife, Toni; two daughters, Donna Trahan and husband, Lynn; and Traci Boudreaux and husband, Pat; six grandchildren, Kerry (Brandy) Clark; Jamie (Jamie) Clark; Kimberly Trahan; Lauren (Christofer) Howell; Samara Clark; and Lacey Broussard; nine great-grandchildren, Landon; Jaydon and Holdon Clark; Alex and Abigail Clark; Jonathan Ludwig; Madison Lasseigne; Jace Oldham and Piper Howell. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Henry, LJ and Murray Boudreaux and Andre Turpin; three sisters, Helen Soileau, Annabelle Ash and Grace Bueker; and her in-laws, Alexis and Gladys Clark. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Kerry Clark, Jamie Clark, Landon Clark, Jaydon Clark, Jonathan Ludwig and Christofer Howell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holdon Clark, Madison Lasseigne, Jace Oldham and Piper Howell.

