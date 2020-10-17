Shirley Vaeth Adamson, 96, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Chas. Vaeth and Edna Herfarth Vaeth, both of New Orleans. She is also preceded in death by her son, Dale and husband, Kay, both passing in 1990. Shirley Mae Vaeth, affectionately known as Shirl, was born on January 22, 1924 in New Orleans, LA. She was very active in the Order of Rainbow as a young girl, and later went into the Order of Eastern Star and is an endowed member. She graduated from Eleanor McMain High School in New Orleans and later, McBride's Secretarial School in Dallas, TX. In June 1947, she married L. Kay Adamson in New Orleans and in 1950 their son, Dale Charles was born in Houston, TX. Shirley went to work during World War II for a government agency, Office of Price Administration in Dallas, TX. She later transferred to the Department of Agriculture in New Orleans, LA. She also worked for the US Navy Department in Houston, TX as well as the Army Corps of Engineers in Lafayette. She later worked in several different civilian jobs over the years as she and her husband Kay moved several times while he was working as an engineer in the oil business. A year after Kay's and Dale's deaths, Shirley began volunteering at Women and Children's Hospital in Lafayette where she gave many, many hours over many years. At Shirley's request there will be no wake or funeral service. Her ashes will be placed in a niche in Forest Park West, Houston, TX next to her husband and son. The Adamsons leave a legacy as the L. Kay and Shirl Adamson Foundation which includes several charities of their choice. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Friends of LPB, Louisiana Public Broadcasting, 7733 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or Friends of the Library, Lafayette Public Library, P.O. Box 3427 Lafayette, LA. 70502. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA. 70506 337-234-2311.