A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sidney Anthony Stoute, 75, who passed away Thursday, July 9th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, July 13th from 8:30 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by Deanna Bourliea on Monday, July 13th at 12:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Father Steve C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will officiate. Sidney was born October 7, 1944, in New Orleans and was a life-long resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, Sidney served as an E-3 in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a contractor and a roofer for 35 years until his retirement. Sidney was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. He was an avid fisherman, never missed the chance to go golfing and enjoyed taking camping trips. Most of all, Sidney loved spending time with his friends, children and grandchildren. Sidney is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Brenda Stoute of Lafayette; two sons, Bubba Stoute and his wife, Jennifer and Shawn Stoute and his wife, Heather; one daughter, Lisa Kerstetter and her husband, Scott; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie J. Stoute and Lilly Stoute. Pallbearers will be Bubba Stoute, Shawn Stoute, Scott Kerstetter, Seth Kerstetter, Will Kerstetter and Jeff Rouly. Honorary Bearers are Presley Wallace, Averey Wallace, Gentry Wallace, Sutton Stoute, Sawyer Stoute and Knox Miller. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kowalski and Dr. Jeffery Thibodeaux for the compassionate care given to Sidney and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sidney's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, by phone at 1-800-873-6983 or online at www.stjude.org.
