Memorial services will be held at a later date for Sidney Joseph "Buddy" Bowles, Jr., age 80, who passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his farm in Carencro. Mr. Bowles, known to most as "Buddy", was a native of Lafayette where he began his farming career as a dairy farmer at his family home on Bertrand Drive at the young age of 16. He was a 1956 graduate of Cathedral High School. He received his Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from USL. Mr. Bowles later purchased property in Carencro in 1973 where he began his tenure as the owner and operator of Pecan Grove Dairy, currently Pecan Grove Farms. A devout Catholic, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a long time Board Member and former President of the Lafayette Parish Cattleman's Association. He was a member of the Board of the Lafayette Soil and Water Conservation District for 34 years and held the position of the Chairman of the Board at the time of his death. In his farming career, he was innovative in the introduction of advanced agricultural techniques to the region including no-till, minimum-till, and strip-till farming. An avid outdoorsman, Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and his Mardi Gras gumbos and Tuesday night dinners will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and had the distinction of driving to every state in the U.S. including Alaska. He loved reading, stamp collecting, and constantly learning. He was a man of hard work, devotion and dedication to his family and to his community. His legacy will live on the hearts of his family. Survivors include his devoted wife, Sylvia Arceneaux Bowles of Carencro; two sons, Sidney Joseph "Bud" Bowles, III and his wife, Kimberly, of Burleson, TX and Harry Charles Bowles and his wife, Lisa, of Carencro; two daughters, Dawn Elizabeth Bowles and her husband, Adam, of Durham, NC and Jamie Louise Stevens and her husband, Blake, of Carencro; eight grandchildren, Kirsten Day, Everett Cockrell, Sidney "Joey" Bowles, IV, Thomas Bowles, Corbin Bowles, Luna Bowles, Harrison Bowles and Bodhi Stevens; and two step grandchildren, Brennon Stevens and Bradley Stevens. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Joseph Bowles, Sr. and the former Lula Belle May. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NSI Nursing Specialties Home Health and Hospice, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please continue to check our website for updated service information. Pallbearers will be David Latour, Paul LaHaye, MD, Doyle Cockrell, Willard Hebert, Timothy Carrico, Al Deboisblanc, Harold Primeaux, Adam Cockrell and his honorary grandson Gavin Mathieu. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.