Memorial services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia, LA for Mr. Sidney Voorhies Segura. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM until time of Holy Mass at 11AM. Father Keith Landry will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia. Military Honors will be performed by the Unites States Department of the Navy. Sidney Voorhies Segura passed away August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Sidney was born and raised in New Iberia. He was an adventurous young man. He loved horses and was well known in the area for them. He rode horses for pleasure, participated in show and in gymkhana events. He was a member of the Optimist Riding Club, riding in numerous parades in this area. He was a member of the first graduating class of Catholic High in 1958. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1965. His rank was Communication Yeoman, Third Class. He was first duty station the Naval Communications Station, San Francisco. In 1966 he was transferred to the Amphibious Flag Ship, USS Pocono, AGC 16, Norfolk, Virginia. He was Honorably discharged on February 26, 1969. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran. When he returned home, he began work with Perry Segura, working on Mr. Segura's horse farm. Soon after he began working for Perry Segura and Associates. Sidney's work included designing hospitals and schools. His jobs took him to places all over the eastern United States. Sidney began raising rabbits in 1976. He was a long time member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association. He loved raising and showing Netherland Dwarf rabbits. He was well thought of by owners and breeders of Netherland Dwarf Rabbits across the country. Sidney was very active in Iberia Parish 4H Livestock division. He worked with young people helping them improve their rabbits. His goal was to get as many members interested in pedigreed rabbits. The 4H members were very successful, winning trophies and ribbons. Sidney designed and made beautiful jewelry. He attended the Craft Shows, Shadows on the Teche for a number of years. Many people are wearing and enjoying his hand made jewelry. His love of genuine gemstones was reflected in his creations. Sidney was married to Clasina "Casey" Segura for 54 years. He was Papa to his two children, William C. Segura and Clasina B. Segura. Sidney lived a full life in spite of his health issues. Sidney is survived by his wife, Clasina Haley Segura, his son William C. Segura, Tacoma, Washington. Seven brothers and sisters, Alexis, David (Cindi), Louann Gipson, (Doug), Donald, (Toni), Louise Young, (Philip) and Annette Edwards, all of New Iberia, Louisiana. He is preceded in death, by his daughter, Clasina, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William C. Segura, little brother William C. (Billy) Segura, sister-in-law, Bobbie Segura, brother-in-law Mike Edwards and in-laws Mrs. Clasina J. Haley, and William M. Haley. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Louisiana Funeral Services for the loving care and treatment of Sidney and members of his family. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Sidney Segura by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com
Sidney Segura and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.