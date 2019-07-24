Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon Jabar Guillory. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette, LA for Simon Jabar Guillory, age 43, who passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Guillory was a native of Lawtell and a resident of Sunset since 2006. After attending Northwest High School; obtained his CDL from Costal Truck Driving School. He was a self-contracted truck driver who also worked for local oil field companies. Mr. Guillory was an involved member of the Philadelphia Christian Church where he was an Usher, and he was a member of the men's ministry, Iron Sharpens Iron, and The Marriage Ministry. He was the family chef, the family handyman, and the family "Uncle Simon." Survivors include his wife of thirteen years, Kelia Guillory; one daughter, Ciera Guillory of Sunset; one son, Brandon Rodgers of New Orleans; his foster mother, Elma Batiste of Lawtell; his other foster parents, Burley Thomas and Lilly Thomas of Lawtell; his adoptive parents, Theodore Guillory Jr. and Phyllis Alfred Guillory; mother-in-law, Catherine Early Singleton of Sunset; four brothers, Wilson Guillory III. of Opelousas, Danny Guillory (Wilda) of Lawtell, Chadwick Guillory Sr. (Willie Mae) of Sunset, Allen Guillory Sr. (Daphne) of Lawtell; sisters, Eva Marie Henderson of Texas City, TX, Pamela Guillory of Lawtell; one granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Smith ; and 3 sisters-in-law, Shana Singleton Pullum (Marion) of Maddison, AL, Terysa Singleton Ridgeway (Alajahwon) of Lafayette, and Stephanie Charles Guillory of Lawtell; grandmother, Daphne Guillory and Godfather, Mark Batiste; and a host of foster sisters, foster brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Wilson Guillory Sr. and the former Mildred Golbert; his foster father, Lawrence Batiste Sr.; and two brothers, Randy Guillory and Harry Guillory. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Philadelphia Christian Church from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday at Philadelphia Christian Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 24 to July 27, 2019

