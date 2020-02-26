Simone Chachere Dupré, 51, of Lafayette, passed away February 23, 2020. She was born April 9, 1968 in Opelousas. Daughter of Norma Lee and John R. Dupré. She is survived by her mother and four siblings, Andree Dupré Elder, Cornelius Dupré and his wife Celia Dupré, Bernie Dupré and his wife Jenny Dupré, and Jeanne D. Weido and her husband Anthony Weido. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as her loving pet, Izzy. Simone graduated from Louisiana State University and LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center 1992. She was practicing law in Lafayette. Visitation will be February 27, 2020 at Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA, 330 St. Landry St., from 4 to 8 pm. A second visitation will be on February 28, 2020 from 9 am until 11am. Funeral Mass will be February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church on 406 East Pinhook in Lafayette, LA at 11 am followed by a private burial. Celebrant will be Rev. Joshua Guillory, JCL, Administrator. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation for The Simone Chachere Dupré Memorial Fund, a fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana, www.cfacadiana.org/duprememorialfund. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020