Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Socorro "Coco" Blanco, 64, who passed away on August 17, 2020. Deacon Juan Pagán, Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. "Coco", a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Bartolomé Ortega and the former Socorro Cordoba. Coco was a beautiful person, whose heart was filled with the love of God, love of family and love of community. Whose life truly honored those values and who left this world a better place than she found it. She was the model wife, mother, sister and daughter; an inspiration to everyone she encountered, defining unconditional love along the way. Coco will be greatly missed and loved forever. "Lo mas admirable en la vida de la Coquito es que ella vivió primero para los demás y después para ella misma." She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Jimmy José Blanco; son, Jimmy Alejandro Blanco (Amanda); son, Carlos Augusto Blanco; daughter, Gilda Adriana Blanco; granddaughters, Adriana Nicole Nasr, Isabel Alexia Nasr and Alejandra Nicole Blanco; step-daughter, Karla Fabiola Soudy; step-grandchildren, Alejandra Fabiola Soudy, Andrea Ester Soudy, Kassandra Georgina Soudy; step-grandson, Dylan James Fine; her siblings; numerous nieces & nephews and a host of life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bartolomé and Socorro Ortega; brother, Felix Manuel Ortega; and sister, Gilda Antonia Ortega. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM. Visiting will continue, following the Rosary, until the time of service. The family requests that friends and loved ones join them for the 6:00 PM Mass at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church, in memory of Coco. Personal condolences may be sent to the Blanco family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
