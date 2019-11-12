Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Batiste Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Stanley Batiste, Sr., age 90, who passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Batiste was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where he was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Beginning at the age of 15, Stanley worked with horses as a farrier until his retirement at 80 years of age. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying harness racing, and telling stories of his youth that everyone enjoyed hearing. He will be dearly missed and his legacy will last forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Survivors include six sons, Adam Batiste (Cynthia), Wilfred Batiste, Isaac Batiste (Ann), Stanley Batiste, Jr. (Genita), Ernest Batiste, and Oliver Batiste (Catalina); four daughters, Elizabeth Sharlow (Timothy), Gail Allen (Fredrick), Kelly Dugas (Kevin) and Vallery Batiste; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one brother, Harold Batiste; and two sisters, Evelyn Duhon and Rosita Adams (Joseph). He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Marie Lydia Duhon Batiste; two sons, Harold Batiste and an infant son; one grandson, Kevin D. Benjamin; three brothers, Preston Batiste, Lawrence Batiste, Sr., and Clarence Batiste, Sr.; three sisters, Virginia Jones, Anna Clay and Laura Melancon; and his parents, Victor Batiste, and Lucy Granger Batiste. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. 