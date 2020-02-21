Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley James Arabie. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Stanley James Arabie, 82, who passed away on February 20, 2020. Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Mausoleum. Stanley was a member of the KOC Fatima Council, #3470. He was the owner of Riverside Shell Service Station for 32 years. Stanley enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as cooking and gardening. Stanley volunteered his time cooking for different events/fundraisers. He enjoyed family gatherings and will be deeply missed. Mr. Arabie, a resident of Youngsville, was the son of the late Andrus Arabie and the former Gertie Hebert. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Louise Trahan Arabie; six children, Karen DeRouen and husband, Mike, Stan Arabie and wife, Robin, Keith Arabie and wife, Darlene, Steven Arabie and wife, Clara, Sheryl Douet and husband, Maurice, and Kurt Jason Arabie; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, DeElla Balfa and Clara Pomier, and 2 brothers, Johnny Arabie and Willie Arabie. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evelyn LaVergne and Celia Domingue. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited in the Funeral Home at 6:30 PM on Sunday. Visiting hours will continue on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Derek Arabie, Jesse Arabie, Justin Douet, Blake Arabie, Jordan Douet, Jacob Douet, Joel Arabie and Cole Arabie.

