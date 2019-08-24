Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Agnes Duhon. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Stella Agnes Duhon, 89, who died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence in Breaux Bridge surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Duhon Mouton and her husband, Greg; one son, Ronald J. Duhon and his wife, Diane; six grandchildren, Joel A. Mouton, Jeanne Dupuis, Coby J. Berard and his wife, Rachel, Corey M. Berard and his wife, Raegan, Jason M. Duhon and Dawn Kosmakos and her husband, Chris; eleven great-grandchildren, Jadon Mouton, Jewel Mouton, Katelyn M. Mouton, Kodie L. Dupuis, Gavin M. Berard, Gage M. Berard, Gracelyn D. Berard, Duley J. Duhon, Jacob F. Duhon, Shawn Kosmakos and Devin Kosmakos; great great granddaughter, Abigail Mouton and one brother, Wallace Menard and his wife, Gladys Menard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Duhon; one daughter, Denise Berard; her parents, George and Laura Melancon Menard; three sisters, Suzanne M. Turner, Euna M. Campbell and Martha M. Denais; and three brothers, Dalton Menard, Walter Menard and Andrew Robley Menard. Stella Menard was born August 30th, 1929 in Abbeville, LA. On the morning of August 23, 2019, she passed away peacefully in her Breaux Bridge home surrounded by family. She was the youngest of the eight children of George (Cho-Ko) and Laura Melancon Menard. After finishing high school, she went to beauty school and then worked as a beautician to help her husband Roger Duhon get through optometry school in Memphis, TN. A couple of years after starting his practice in Lafayette she decided that she would be a better secretary than his current one, so she went to work at this optometry practice, which lasted for many years. Stella was a beautiful woman, full of love and joy. Some of her favorite things to do were tending to her vegetable garden, crabbing (even despite an occasional lurking alligator), listening to Cajun music, dancing (even if just in the kitchen), going to the casino and just sitting on the porch rocking in her chair. But more than anything, Stella loved to take care of her family. She loved making sure they were comfortable, and their bellies were full. From the moment she woke up, she was giving morning kisses and making breakfast for her family. She always held unconditional love for her family and freely gave smiles and kisses. She truly had the qualities of a saint. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart. Stella will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Coby Berard, Joel Mouton, Greg Mouton, and Nathan Dupuis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Corey Berard. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN Lafayette location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services. View the obituary and guestbook online at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Stella Agnes Duhon, 89, who died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence in Breaux Bridge surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Duhon Mouton and her husband, Greg; one son, Ronald J. Duhon and his wife, Diane; six grandchildren, Joel A. Mouton, Jeanne Dupuis, Coby J. Berard and his wife, Rachel, Corey M. Berard and his wife, Raegan, Jason M. Duhon and Dawn Kosmakos and her husband, Chris; eleven great-grandchildren, Jadon Mouton, Jewel Mouton, Katelyn M. Mouton, Kodie L. Dupuis, Gavin M. Berard, Gage M. Berard, Gracelyn D. Berard, Duley J. Duhon, Jacob F. Duhon, Shawn Kosmakos and Devin Kosmakos; great great granddaughter, Abigail Mouton and one brother, Wallace Menard and his wife, Gladys Menard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Duhon; one daughter, Denise Berard; her parents, George and Laura Melancon Menard; three sisters, Suzanne M. Turner, Euna M. Campbell and Martha M. Denais; and three brothers, Dalton Menard, Walter Menard and Andrew Robley Menard. Stella Menard was born August 30th, 1929 in Abbeville, LA. On the morning of August 23, 2019, she passed away peacefully in her Breaux Bridge home surrounded by family. She was the youngest of the eight children of George (Cho-Ko) and Laura Melancon Menard. After finishing high school, she went to beauty school and then worked as a beautician to help her husband Roger Duhon get through optometry school in Memphis, TN. A couple of years after starting his practice in Lafayette she decided that she would be a better secretary than his current one, so she went to work at this optometry practice, which lasted for many years. Stella was a beautiful woman, full of love and joy. Some of her favorite things to do were tending to her vegetable garden, crabbing (even despite an occasional lurking alligator), listening to Cajun music, dancing (even if just in the kitchen), going to the casino and just sitting on the porch rocking in her chair. But more than anything, Stella loved to take care of her family. She loved making sure they were comfortable, and their bellies were full. From the moment she woke up, she was giving morning kisses and making breakfast for her family. She always held unconditional love for her family and freely gave smiles and kisses. She truly had the qualities of a saint. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart. Stella will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Coby Berard, Joel Mouton, Greg Mouton, and Nathan Dupuis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Corey Berard. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN Lafayette location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close