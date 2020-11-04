1/1
Stella Coco Rovira
Stella Coco Rovira, age 84, from Marksville, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. Survived by her five children Kyle Rovira, Josette Smalling, Gregory Rovira, Rachel Sayes and Matthew Rovira, her grandchildren Ashley Rovira, Jake Rovira, Marissa Rovira, Nick Rovira, Nathaniel Rovira, Casey McNabb, Lauren Hennessy, Hunter Sayes, Brunson Sayes, Hanna Rovira and Reese Rovira, her great-grandchildren Catherine Costello, Ella Costello, Jack Costello, Jaxson Rovira, Hadleigh McNabb, Avie Sayes, Harrison Hennessy, Stella Hennessy and Georgia Hennessy. Stella was preceded in death by her father Edgar A. Coco, her mother Doris Roy Coco, her sister Louise Schneider, her brothers Andre Coco and Pierre Coco, and her granddaughter Randon Costello. Stella was an alumnus of Chi Omega Sorority at Louisiana State University, achieved the Life Masters title in Bridge, and was a licensed florist. A breast cancer survivor at age forty-two, Stella enjoyed acting, arts and crafts, playing the piano, and singing. Most of all she cherished her family and friends. Stella truly knew how to create and nourish the family tree. She loved her siblings, cousins, their children and grandchildren deeply and was truly interested in their lives. She made her home feel warm and inviting. She made others laugh in the hope that they would stay and visit just a little longer. Stella will be missed, but not forgotten, by her family and friends. A Catholic Service will be held on Friday, November 13 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, at 1:30 pm, 417 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette, LA 70501. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Randon's Place at Healing House, 160 South Beadle Road, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2020.
