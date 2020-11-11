A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette for Stella Mae LeBlanc Trahan, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Deacon Randy Hyde will assist. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Survivors include two daughters, Anita Marie Trahan and Elaine Elizabeth Trahan Veronie and her husband, Leonard; one son, Marvin James Trahan and his wife, Amanda; five grandchildren, Timothy Aaron Trahan and his wife, Heather, Vanessa Lynn Veronie, Toby Jacob Veronie, Alex James Trahan and Nichole Ashley Trahan; and four great grandchildren, Maycelynn Rae Lantier, Autumn Renee' Trahan, Noah Jacob Veronie and Vayda Marie Trahan; her siblings, Mary Suire, Helen Liner, and Leroy Vice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Trahan, Jr.; her parents, Loveless LeBlanc and Paola Vice LeBlanc; her brothers, Jimmy LeBlanc and Carroll LeBlanc. Stella Mae LeBlanc Trahan was born in Henry, Louisiana on May 25, 1944. She was a graduate of Sulphur High School. Stella married the love of her life, Ernest Trahan, Jr. in 1965 and together they raised three children in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She was an excellent homemaker and could cook for armies of people. She valued a clean home for her family and had strong Christian values. Stella and Ernest were married 51 years and were long-time parishioners of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Stella enjoyed Country and Christian music. She meditated and prayed the rosary every day after lunch for many years. Stella was a loving grandmother, her grandchildren were the apples of her eye. She was a generous and forgiving woman, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pallbearers will be Marvin Trahan, Leonard Veronie, Toby Veronie, Timothy Trahan, Leroy Vice, and Alex Trahan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence Trahan, Jr. and William Folse, Jr. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Trahan family to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their care and kindness through mom's illness. Special thanks to family members, Karen Martin and Deacon Randy who have prayed for mom in her time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.