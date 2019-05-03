Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Ann Decuir. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Stephanie Ann Decuir, age 57, the former Stephanie Ann Edmond, who passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Stephanie was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She retired with the Lafayette Parish School Board as a cook at Myrtle Place Elementary School after twenty years of employment. She was a member of Landmark Church where she was involved with many organizations including Life Group and Prayer Leader. Survivors include her husband of eight years, Raymond Decuir; one son, Braindel Horace Edmond and his companion, Brittany Zeno; one daughter, Liza Marie Edmond; five grandchildren, Melik Broussard, Xzavien Broussard, Jazire Broussard, Seniya Broussard and Mendell Edmond; three brothers, James Edmond, Terry Edmond and Freddie Edmond; and three sisters, Virgin Edmond, Sarah Edmond and Judy Batiste all of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Edmond and the former Viola Faulk; two brothers, Dalton Edmond and Marshall Edmond; and one sister, Constance Portalis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Portalis and Clifton Portalis. View the obituary and guestbook online at



Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Stephanie Ann Decuir, age 57, the former Stephanie Ann Edmond, who passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Stephanie was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She retired with the Lafayette Parish School Board as a cook at Myrtle Place Elementary School after twenty years of employment. She was a member of Landmark Church where she was involved with many organizations including Life Group and Prayer Leader. Survivors include her husband of eight years, Raymond Decuir; one son, Braindel Horace Edmond and his companion, Brittany Zeno; one daughter, Liza Marie Edmond; five grandchildren, Melik Broussard, Xzavien Broussard, Jazire Broussard, Seniya Broussard and Mendell Edmond; three brothers, James Edmond, Terry Edmond and Freddie Edmond; and three sisters, Virgin Edmond, Sarah Edmond and Judy Batiste all of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Edmond and the former Viola Faulk; two brothers, Dalton Edmond and Marshall Edmond; and one sister, Constance Portalis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Portalis and Clifton Portalis. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close