A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Stephanie Ann Soileau at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Grand Prairie, LA. Reverend Daniel Picard will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery. Ms. Soileau, age 57, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Stephanie enjoyed candle making and working with her flowers in her yard. She loved being outdoors, spending time with family, going to the beach, fishing and crabbing in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Stephanie will be remembered and missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Dino Indica of Berlin, Germany, her mother, Bernadine Dupre Soileau of Prairie Ronde, LA, her brothers, Darrel Soileau and wife, Connie of Ville Platte, LA, Glen Soileau of Ville Platte, LA and Johnny Soileau of Ville Platte, LA. She was preceded in death by her son, Chasse Guillory, her daughter, Alyssa Guillory, her father, John Lionel Soileau, Sr., and her brother, Joey Soileau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Julius J. "Skip" Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020