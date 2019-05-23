A Liturgy of the Word service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas Chapel for Stephanie Marie Hayes, age 59, the former Stephanie Soileau, who passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence in Port Barre. The Rev. Ted Broussard, pastor of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell, will officiate at the services. Stephanie was a native of Lawtell and a resident of Port Barre. She also lived in Flagstaff, Arizona for over 15 years. Sis loved the Southwest, being in the outdoors and hiking. She was gifted in creative writing and poetry. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include a brother, Brent Paul Soileau of Lawtell; a sister, Fracine Poole and her husband, Hoyet, of Opelousas; six nephews, Michael Joubert, Tyler Joubert, Aaron Joubert, Stephen Joubert, Jeremy Lejeune and his wife, Lacie, and Brandon Lejeune and his wife, Lacy; and her caregiver, David Lejeune. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Soileau and the former Lourey Pitre; and two sisters, Karen Lejeune and Jessica Lalonde. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until 6:00 p.m. Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2019