A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM in St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette, Louisiana to celebrate the life of Stephen Louis Credeur, 67, who died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral from 1:00 PM, with a Rosary being prayed at 1:30 PM. Stephen is survived by his wife Anne Beslin Credeur, his daughter Nicole Credeur, his grandson, Alec Arceneaux, his sister Susan Cornell, his brother Michael Credeur, his niece Kristie Cornell, his nephew and godson Jimmy (Rachelle) Cornell, and great niece Lydia Cornell. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Claire A. Beslin, his cousin and close friend Jay Neu and family friends Chuck Walker, Dr. John Azar, Keith Orgeron, Pat Breaux and his other godchildren Kerrie Orgeron Bourque and Jason Neu. Stephen was born on September 11, 1951 in Lafayette to Dallas and Rita Champagne Credeur. He graduated from Cathedral Carmel High School in 1969 where he excelled in football and track. He received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. After graduation, Stephen worked as a salesman for many years for Jourdan Engines and recently retired from Rotary Corporation. Stephen was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. His special passion was hunting waterfowl. A talented craftsman and cabinetmaker, Stephen spent much of his spare time recreating lost carvings on furniture dating to 1820-1880. He worked with exotic rosewood, walnut and mahogany, restoring furniture which made its way into museums, museum homes and important American collections. Stephen was meticulous in his intricate carvings, but also mastered simplistic designs created from beautiful cypress harvested from family barns. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Rita Champagne Credeur, his father-in-law, Judge Denald A. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to UAMS Myeloma Center, 4301 West Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205 or St. Joseph's Diner, 613 West Simcoe St., Lafayette, LA 70501.

