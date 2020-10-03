"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart." Jeremiah 1:5. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, for Stephen Michael Prewitt, 4 months, who entered God's loving care on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The family will welcome guests at the Cathedral on Monday, beginning at 1:00 PM with a Rosary prayed at 2:00 PM. An intimate family viewing will be held at Martin & Castille Funeral Home's Downtown location from 11:00 AM until 12:15 PM. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass, accompanied by Reverend Anselm I. Ofodum, with Our Lady of Lourdes Women & Children's Hospital in Lafayette, who will concelebrate. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. Stephen leaves behind his parents, Megan Ballou Prewitt and Matthew Prewitt; his twin sister, Verity Fleur and sisters, Violet Rosemarie and Vivian Lois-Marie; maternal grandparents, Marie Cole, Todd and Brenda Ballou; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Jo Anne Prewitt; and many extended family members. Pallbearers will be Stephen Prewitt, Brandon Jerrell, Christopher Weaver and Stephen Cole. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shawn Lambert and Garrett Clause. Memorial contributions can be made in Stephen's name to Healing House, 160 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 and Maddie's Footprints, 2600 Johnston St Suite 323, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Prewitt family to the first responders and police officers who arrived in their time of need. The family would also like to thank everyone who selflessly donated to the family, both known and unknown and the support shown to them during this difficult time. To Reecie Gilmore, with Maddie's Footprints, thank you immensely for everything you do, including but not limited to your passion, generosity and kindness we received from the beginning. For family members and friends who are unable to attend the Catholic Mass on Monday, at 3:00 PM, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Stephen Michael Prewitt. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 3:00 PM. You may also share condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/StephenMichaelPrewitt.
