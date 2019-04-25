Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Taylor. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Taylor, a native of Arnaudville, Louisiana, and a long-time resident of Sunset, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday three days prior on Easter Sunday. Funeral services will be held at an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Father Derrick Weingartner, S.J., pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate the services. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Mr. Taylor was a World War II veteran, having proudly served in the United States Navy during the historic Battles of the Coral Sea and Midway. He was stationed aboard U. S. S. Yorktown, the aircraft carrier that was bombed, torpedoed and sunk by enemy fire at Midway and remains, to this day, in 16,650 feet under the Pacific Ocean. Only a teenager at the time, Stephen was able to recall all the details of that harrowing experience as vividly in his nineties as on the day it occurred. A patriot all his life, he was happy to serve his country and do his part to preserve life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people worldwide. After his war experience, Mr. Taylor and his wife, Viola Devillier Taylor, settled down in Sunset and raised their family. Mr. Taylor owned and operated a barber shop on the main street in Sunset and worked diligently in that role until he finally closed the doors of the shop, retiring in his nineties, something unheard of for most folks. Stephen was also a master gardener, having acquired much knowledge from his youth when he worked on a farm. He appreciated the earth and its capacity to produce sustenance, as year after year he grew fruits and vegetables for his family and friends. One of his most endearing habits was to save watermelon seeds from his plate at a Chinese buffet restaurant, plant them at the proper time, and share the bounty weeks later when those small seeds matured into plump ripe melons in his back yard. Mr. Taylor was also very mechanically-minded; he loved the challenge of keeping any type of equipment in working order. Throwing old things away and buying new didn't appeal to him; he preferred maintaining the old for more service, the same attitude that kept him in the barber shop to such a ripe old age! During all those years in the barber shop, Mr. Taylor cut a lot of hair (his son estimates about 120,000 haircuts), but he also did a lot of reading, which was evident from the vast array of information he always seemed to have at his fingertips. He read newspapers, magazines, books, and whatever else he could find. He recalled many years ago he had come across an article in Life Magazine about the beneficial effects of taking a daily dose of apple cider vinegar and honey. He put the tip into effect way back then, and decades later, when he underwent surgery to replace a heart valve, the surgeon commented that he had never seen cleaner arteries in a man in his late 80s. "It's that apple cider vinegar and honey that kept the pipes clean!" the old barber insisted. Mr. Taylor was an avid sports fan; LSU, UL, the Saints, football, baseball all appealed to him. On game day, it was not unusual to see him sitting in his recliner, listening to the game on the radio while also watching it on the television. One of the most memorable days of his life was Sunday, March 4, 2018, when Mr. Taylor was honored for his military service at an L.S.U. baseball game by the team, coaching staff, and a stadium full of fans. When they announced his name over the P.A. system at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field, one of his daughters asked if he was nervous to step onto the field with the huge crowd watching. "No," he replied and added that he didn't even need assistance from the gentleman who was handpicked to walk him onto the field. True to the same resolute spirit he exhibited in the war, he proceeded bravely, with only the aid of his cane. The sailor who had returned to his hometown after a grueling war, without fanfare or notice, so many years ago was finally being validated. The applause was thunderous and heartwarming. Among so many other wonderful things, Mr. Taylor was also man of faith. He may not have preached it much, but his children have memories of seeing their daddy kneeling at his bedside in the evenings, praying his rosary. His French heritage was also very important to him; until the day of his passing, he conversed in French as readily as in English, preferring French any day of the week. "Allons, Viola!" was one of his favorite expressions, one his grandchildren learned from an early age. Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 72 years, Viola Devillier Taylor; his three children, Deanna Taylor Mills and her husband Donald of Lafayette, Bonnie Taylor Barry and her husband Tommy of Sunset, and Steve P. Taylor and his wife Sandy of Carencro; two brothers, Charles Taylor, husband of deceased Jean Taylor, of Arnaudville and Ray Taylor, husband of deceased Lily Woodson Taylor of Morrow; three sisters, Rosie Taylor Young and her husband Norris of Baton Rouge; Sybil Taylor Kidder and her husband Don of Port Arthur, Texas; and Betty Taylor Richard, wife of deceased Lloyd Richard, of Orange, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Leola Devillier Mallet, wife of deceased Emery Mallet, of Arnaudvile. Mr. Taylor is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Dr. Stephanie Mills McWhorter of Baton Rouge; Laurie Mills Bako of Lafayette; Catherine Barry Newman of Bossier City; Tom Barry of Lafayette; Christopher Smith of League City, Texas; Amy Smith Leslie of Olatha, Kansas; Ryan Smith of Kyle, Texas; Brooke Taylor Hefner of Youngsville; Mary Beth Taylor Butterworth of Wichita, Kansas; Christina Taylor Brown of Crowley; and Joey Taylor of Lafayette. Eighteen great-grandchildren are also among Mr. Taylor's survivors including: Abbey Bako and Will Bako of Lafayette; Ben McWhorter of Baton Rouge; Sebastian Glancy of Fleming, Ohio; Thomas Barry III of Lafayette; Cameron Smith, Luke Smith, and Andrew Smith of League City, Texas; Tyler Leslie of Olatha, Kansas; Seth Sibley, Scott Sibley, and Charlie Hefner of Youngsville; William Butterworth, Miriam Butterworth, Evelyn Butterworth, and Clara Butterworth of Wichita, Kansas; Hadrian Brown and Liam Brown of Crowley. Additionally, Mr. Taylor is survived by a large number of nieces and nephews who reside all over the country. Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Taylor Smith, former wife of James C. Smith, Jr.; his parents, Welzie Taylor and Anna Schexnayder Taylor of Arnaudville; his sisters, Beatrice Taylor Kidder, wife of deceased Percy Kidder, of Arnaudville; Gladys Taylor Donalson, wife of deceased George "Shorty" Donalson, of Rosenberg, Texas; Lucille Taylor Knott, wife of deceased Darius Knott, of Arnaudville; his brothers, George Taylor, husband of Joyce Marks Taylor, of Cecilia; and Ben Taylor, husband of Earline Tauzin Taylor, of Arnaudville; a brother-in-law, Dugas "Joe" Devillier, Jr., husband of deceased Madeline Meyers Devillier, of Breaux Bridge. The family requests that visiting hours be observed between 2:00 p.m. Friday until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Mr. Taylor's son, Steve P. 