Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Stephen "Steve" Thomas Jones Sr., 61, who passed away on May 2, 2019 in Lafayette. Fr. Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church will conduct the funeral service. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Steve, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the Retired LTC. Ronald A. Jones Sr. and the former Velma Nelson. Steve grew up as an Army Brat and enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 18. He served his country proudly for four years in Europe as well as two years in the Army Reserves. Following his military service, he moved to Lafayette to begin his career as an Offshore Operator with Amoco Production Company. He was an avid car enthusiast, loved music, and his favorite past time was laying out in the pool. Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan D. Jones; children, Stephen Jones Jr. and wife Edith, Seth Jones, and Shelby Jones and fiancé Tony Thomas; his parents; grandson, Stephen Jones III; siblings, Ronald Jones Jr. and wife Dia, Robert Jones and wife Mija, Richard Jones and wife Patti, Marie Edginton and husband Rick, Michael Jones and wife Zuma, Nancy Jones and partner Mary Ellen, Mark "Patrick " Jones and wife Janet, Teresa Hartline and partner Julie, and Kenneth Jones and wife Donna; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen T. Webb; and brother, Matthew N. Jones. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11:00AM until the time of the Rosary. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30PM. Pallbearers will be Stephen Jones Jr., Seth Jones, Tony Thomas, Ronald Jones Jr., Richard Jones and Michael Jones.

