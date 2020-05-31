On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Steve Hood Finch passed away at the age of 88, in Lafayette, LA. Steve was a loving husband and father who still doted on his wife, Sarah, after 65 years of marriage. He was a man of few words, but his words had lasting meaning. Steve was born on June 29, 1931, in Forest City, NC. He graduated from Marion Military Institute in 1949 and earned his B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alabama in 1953. Steve served in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Captain and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He earned his law degree from Emory University in 1961 and was awarded Esquire of the U.S. Supreme Court. Steve practiced as an oil and gas attorney until his retirement from Columbia Gas Transmission in 1996 where he served as Vice President of Environmental Affairs. A life-long University of Alabama fan (Roll Tide!), hunter, and avid golfer, Steve had a dry wit and made friends from all walks of life wherever he went. Steve is survived by his wife, Sarah Durham Finch of Lafayette, LA; sons, Robert (Jean) Finch of Lafayette, LA and Kenneth (Theresa) Finch of Ankeny, IA; daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Barickman of Basking Ridge, NJ; and seven grandchildren: Robert Finch, Tamara Finch, Steven Finch, David Finch, Christopher Finch, Mattison Barickman and Anna Barickman. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Albert Carey Finch; mother Gaynell Hood Finch; and his only brother C. Thornton Finch. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.