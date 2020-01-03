A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Steve J. Owens, Sr. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev's Valerie and Leonard Rhine, Sr. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM until the time of service. Steve J. Owens, Sr, age 67, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 8:33 AM at his residence in Erath. Steve was born in Louisa to Whitney and Evelina Broussard Owens on April 20, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Jeanerette. Mr. Owens served our country proudly in the Army National Guard. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also had a special place in his heart for his little dog Bella. Steve is survived by his five children; Steve Owens, Jr. and companion Heather Derouen of Jeanerette, William Owens and fiancé Peggy Miguez of New Iberia, Evelina Melancon and husband Ross of Erath, Elnora Sonnier companion Tony Thibodeaux of Erath, and Ashley LaFont and husband Ryan of Jeanerette; two brothers, Whitney Owens, Jimmy Owens; one sister, Irene Guillotte; godchild, Donna Pellerin, niece, Jamie Buteau 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in by his wife Darlene Gary Owens, Bobby Owens, David Owens; his parents, Whitney and Evelina Broussard Owens; grandchildren, Jessica Sonnier and Nicholas Frederick. The family of Mr. Owens would like to extend a very special thank you to Heart of Hospice and their staff for caring and loving Steve during his time of illness. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost Street, 337-276-5151 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020