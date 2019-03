Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Landry. View Sign

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Steve Landry, 58, who passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Deacon Ken Soignier will officiate the services. Visitation hours will be observed on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. Steve is survived by his wife Sherian Boudreaux Landry of Lafayette; and two sisters, Peggy Landry Sayler (Mel) of Covington, and Lisa Landry Malone (John) of Duson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Versie and Willis Landry. A resident of Lafayette his entire life, Steve is a 1978 graduate of Teurlings High School and a 1996 graduate of USL. He was a fan of the New Orleans Saints, and an avid baseball fan, with a goal of visiting every major league baseball field in the country. Steve is an award-winning, Acadiana-based journalist who has written for numerous magazines and newspapers around the South since the early 1990s. He served as editor in chief for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's student weekly, "The Vermilion," as well as for business and cultural magazines in the Acadiana area. Steven has been lauded by the Society of Professional Journalists for his coverage of news, sports and entertainment since graduating from UL Lafayette. His total being was music, which he considered food for his soul. Steve loved his many friends, and enjoyed nothing more in life than being with his family.

