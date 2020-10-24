A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton for Steven Gael Broussard, 72, who passed away on October 22, 2020. Reverend William Schambough, Pastor, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Milton. Steven Gael was a retired school bus driver with the Lafayette Parish School System. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and training race horses with his father and brother on their farm in Milton. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Steven Gael, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Ernest Broussard and the former Gladys Comeaux. He is survived by his children, Ashley Broussard Latiolais, Steven Kyle Broussard, and Cassie Broussard Deranger; grandchildren, Trevor Delahoussaye, Bailey Broussard, Jax Latiolais, and Steven Robert Broussard; siblings, Trudy Broussard, Clayton Broussard, and Karen Bodoin; and his sister-in-law and loving caregiver, Anna McKeon. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Paul George Bodoin. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on October 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Pallbearers will be Jason Latiolais, Casey Deranger, Trevor Delahoussaye, Jax Latiolais, Daniel Viator, and Jordan Causey. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
