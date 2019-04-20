Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. in the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist for Steven James Matt, 31, born July 9, 1987, to Miles and Glenda Grimes Matt. Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector, of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his two children, the lights of his life, Edward Joseph Matt and Elizabeth Louise Matt, his parents, his cherished brothers and sisters, Dr. Christopher J. Matt and wife, Stacey, Jason A. Matt, Rebecca J. Matt, Catherine E. Matt, and the mother of his children, Dr. Caroline Jarrell Matt, nieces and nephews Ashley, Audrey, Jude, Oliver and Estelle, his grandparents, Raymond and Kathleen Matt, and Hugh R. Grimes, along with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Stallone Grimes. Steven attended Cathedral-Carmel School, St. Thomas More and Lafayette High School. He graduated Louisiana State University and the Loyola School of Law in New Orleans. He was a partner in the law firm of Matt & Allen, where he practiced with his father, his brother and close friend, Aaron Allen. Steven was a very adamant believer in his Catholic faith. Steven was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association and the Lafayette Bar Association. He was a member of the Boards of Directors for the Lafayette Young Lawyers Association, Lafayette Parish Law Library Commission, and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Attakapas Chapter, along with his son, Edward, and the Mardi Gras krewe, Order of the Troubadours. He worked with the 15th Judicial District Public Defenders Office, with tireless effort to provide legal representation to the less fortunate. He had an unsurpassed passion for justice, such that in his short legal career, he was awarded the Lafayette Bar Foundation Outstanding Attorney Award in 2018 for his pro bono work, presented by Justice James T. Genovese. Steven was an avid reader of history and government, domestic and international, creating a wealth of knowledge, impressive to all those he encountered. He became a scholar of the degree he attained which was a Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a minor in History. He truly enjoyed the writing and research of law. What most would find arduous, Steven never cowered from, whether to learn, to assist others in their practice, or to defend the indigent, all of which he highly regarded. He was privileged to have been a part of the largest "friend group" known to our family. This brought him such good times and memories like the numerous trips, the LSU tailgates and many social events. He was so proud of Louisiana and being from Lafayette. He embraced Downtown, living and working in the historic "Saint Streets" area. Steven was proud of his family. Loyalty was key, and he was steadfast in support of his siblings and thought highly of being a good example for the family. Of all his interests, NOTHING, was at the forefront of his concern more than his two precious children, who he spent such quality time with, delving and exploring topics of their interests, to their enjoyment for the knowledge gained from Dad. Whether traveling to Chattanooga to experience sleeping in a Pullman car at the Chattanooga Choo-Choo and marveling at all things trains (Edward's love) or taking them to Dallas to Legoland for their love of Legos. Steven never tired of the countless zoo trips with them or the innumerable viewings of Disney's "Frozen" with his own little princess, Elizabeth. They made his infectious smile even brighter. Steven will truly be missed by all who even had one moment with him. What a gift he was to us all. Pallbearers will be Dr. Christopher J. Matt, Jason A. Matt, Justin M. Thibodeaux, Dr. Jared W. Guilliot, Nicholas P. Knight and Christian B. Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be all his dear friends. Visitation will be directed by Rev. Dr. Henry J. Mancuso, cousin, at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Downtown on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. A Rosary will be led by longtime friend, Miss Lucille Ficaro, at 6:00 P.M. Additional visitation will be held the morning of April 24, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Matt family to Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel and The Very Reverend Father Chester C. Arceneaux, V.F. Memorial contributions can be made to The Matt Children Donation Account at HomeBank in Lafayette. 