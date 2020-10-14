A Mass of Christian Burial for Steven Joseph Hebert will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley, officiating for the services is the pastor, Fr. Mikel Polson. The family request visitation at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home on October 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 pm. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 am Saturday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Steven was welcomed by Our Heavenly Father on October 8, 2020. Born on July 16, 1963, he was a native of Crowley, Louisiana and a resident of Geismar, Louisiana. He fought a difficult and heroic battle against thyroid cancer for 7 1/2 yrs. Throughout this time he never lost his sense of humor. Steven was always known for his sarcastic, funny wit, and would constantly throw out the most creative, hilarious one liners. He loved and was loved by everyone he came in contact with and had the most infectious smile. He is unarguably one of the most glorious angels now in heaven. Our prayers are that he is flying high, while spreading his wings to protect those that love and miss him. He is gone but will never be forgotten. Left to cherish Steve's memory is his beloved spouse, Michael Hue of Geismar, La, mother, Marie Hebert, of Crowley La, brothers Jean (Phyllis), Hebert of Rayne, Kenneth, and Donald Hebert, of Crowley, sister Lois (Mark) Meche, of Egan, Godsons, Mark Meche Jr. of Egan and Donald Hebert Jr. of Crowley, numerous nieces and nephews, Father in Law, Jimmy Hue, of Thibodaux, Brothers in Law, Jessie Hue, of Berwick, Nelson (Dawn) Hue of Chackbay, Mark (Carrie) Hue of Houma, Paul (Jackie) Benoit, of Choctaw, Michael (Lori) Benoit of Choctaw, and Sister in Law, Laura (Doug) Thibodaux, of Chackbay. Steven was predeceased in death by his father, Wilson Jean Hebert, sister Karel Fontenot, sister in law Rachel Hebert, paternal grandparents Odilon and Anna Hebert, maternal grandparents Otis and Noemie Vincent, Sr. He will be greatly missed by so many including, family, lifelong friends, and ride or die buddies. The family would like to thank, Pinnacle Home Health Services of Baton Rouge, and Dr. Michael Castine and staff of Baton Rouge, who provided the best possible care to Steven during his long battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. 301 N. Ave F Crowley, LA 70526 337-783-3313.