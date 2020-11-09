Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Roman Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Steven Matthew Kolb, age 24, who passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Steven Matthew Kolb, born on September 13, 1996, was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He was the epitome of a good ol' Cajun boy. Always the life of the party, Steven loved to cut a rug, pass a good time, enjoyed cooking and turned strangers into best friends by the end of the night. His smile, his laughter, and his infectious sense of humor made him the perfect person to bring together people from all walks of life. Steven loved hard and he loved big; his circle of friends was wide and held multitudes, and there was always room for more! As a 2015 graduate of Beau Chene High School, he held dear his classmates who were more like family than merely school acquaintances. As for his actual family, well, they had a place in Steven's heart that was beyond compare. The love that he had for those closest to him was unbeatable, and the feeling was mutual. No one who knew and loved Steven will ever forget his genuine, caring, fun-loving ways, and his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone whose lives he touched forever. Survivors include his parents, Timothy Kolb and the former Delia Duplechain; his brother, Joseph Matthew Kolb; his aunts and uncles, Bridget Frederick and her husband, Briant, Joy Kolb, Greg Duplechain and his wife, Missy, Cindy Guillory and her husband, David, Melissa Pellerin, Byron Duplechain and his wife, Karen, Angie Blanchard and her husband, Clyde, and his Godmother, Tanya Pastorick; and numerous cousins and friends whom love him dearly. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, L.J. and Mary Duplechain, both natives if Opelousas; and his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Joyce Kolb, both natives of Arnaudville. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life following the graveside service at Louis and Lena Olivier's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Steven Matthew Kolb be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Pallbearers will be Dylan Pontiff, Lane Pelafigue, Wesley Hamby, Tye Artigue, Gaven Stelly, and Gage Richard. Honorary pallbearer will be Hannah Olivier. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.