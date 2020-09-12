Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Sue Segura, 85, who passed away Friday evening, September 11 at Maison de Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Dr. Lee Cooke will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Monday, at 3:00 p.m., the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Sue Segura. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 3:00 p.m. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/SueSegura.
Sue Bedsole Segura was born on November 2, 1934. She left this world on September 11, 2020. Jill, Sue's daughter, was blessed that the staff at Maison de Lafayette let her be with Sue in her final days. Sue was a wonderful mother, cook, and housewife and always made everyone's favorite dish at all holidays. She definitely loved to entertain and host friends and family. Sue had unconditional love for all of her family and friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Dr. Jacob S. Segura Jr., a daughter, Dixie Segura Guidry, and 2 brothers. Sue was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by Jill Segura Aucoin (Brian), Ronnie Segura (Bea), Ellen Segura, Jacob S. Segura III (Gloria), and Melba Segura and an adopted son, Cleveland Ray Benoit (Eunice). She also had grandchildren that where the apple of her eye, Taylor Jacob Anthony Aucoin and Brooke Guidry West. Other survivors include a sister, Lana Bedsole Swanwick, a son-in -law, Burton Guidry, and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue will be missed by all. Know that all were not mentioned, but she loved them all without her ever knowing them. She was very talented and loved to entertain. The family thanks all at Maison de Lafayette who gave Sue unforgettable care and made sure that she knew she was loved. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
