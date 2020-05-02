Susan Broussard
1946 - 2020
A private graveside service for Susan Broussard was conducted on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marcellus Mausoleum with Fr. James Nguyen officiating the service. Susan Broussard, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence in Rynella. A native and resident of New Iberia, Susan Broussard was born on January 31, 1946, to John and May Walker Segura. Susan loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She really enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and playing bingo. Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Broussard; son William "Kojack" Broussard and wife, Lisa, of New Iberia; daughter Wendy "Nunu" B. Pullin and husband, James S. II; sisters Doris Sheldon of New Iberia, Donna Humphreys and husband, Michael, and Debra Sonnier, both of Mire; brothers Bitsey Dore and wife, Debbie, of Lafayette, Donald Dore and wife, Deva, of Youngsville and John Wayne Segura of New Iberia;grandchildren Ryan Theriot, Tori Lyn Broussard, and Jenson Pullin. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and May Walker Segura; and one brother, Perry Segura. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Grace Hospice for their kindness. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Marcellus Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
